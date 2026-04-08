US drops 100 bombs to rescue pilot after jet shot down over Iran

A high-risk military rescue mission unfolded over Iran after a US fighter jet was downed.

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A high-risk military rescue mission unfolded over Iran after a US fighter jet was downed.

What followed involved heavy firepower and a large-scale aerial operation.

Details emerging from US officials reveal the scale of the response.

Jet shot down

Iran successfully shot down an American F-15E Strike Eagle on April 3, forcing both crew members to eject.

While one was recovered quickly, the second pilot remained missing for longer, prompting a complex rescue effort.

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According to Polish outlet WP Tech, citing the Wall Street Journal, the situation required extensive coordination and military support.

Bombers deployed

US B-1 bombers were used during the mission, dropping around 100 bombs weighing approximately 900 kilograms each.

The strikes targeted roads and positions linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), aiming to block access to the rescue zone.

Satellite imagery cited in the report showed significant damage to infrastructure, particularly roads near the search area.

Large-scale operation

US President Donald Trump said 155 aircraft were involved in the operation.

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“It was largely a feint. We wanted the Iranians to think that this soldier was somewhere else, because they had a massive military presence there.

Thousands of people were looking for him,” he said.

The operation relied on diversion tactics to reduce the risk of interception.

Strategic impact

The B-1 bombers used are capable of carrying heavy payloads and operating at high speeds and altitudes.

Their role in disabling key routes highlights how infrastructure targeting can support rescue missions in hostile territory.

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The incident underscores the risks of aerial operations in contested regions and the scale of resources required to recover personnel safely.

Sources: WP Tech; Wall Street Journal