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Russia demands talks restart on another European country’s border

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Moldova, Transnistria
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Vladimir Putin has already redrawn Europe’s map once.

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He annexed Crimea before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As the war drags on, fears are growing that Moscow’s ambitions may not stop there.

Now, Russia is pushing for renewed talks in another tense border region.

Call for talks

Russia is urging the swift return of negotiations on Transnistria in the so-called 5+2 format, according to statements reported by TASS and cited by digi24.

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Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow supports the “fastest and unconditional resumption” of the talks, describing them as the only effective mechanism for resolving the dispute.

The format has been inactive for several years.

Galuzin accused both Moldova and Ukraine of blocking progress, saying their positions have prevented meetings since 2019.

He argued that alternative discussions between Chisinau and Tiraspol in a reduced “1+1” format have not been sufficient to move toward a resolution.

According to him, the larger format remains essential for meaningful negotiations.

Format explained

The 5+2 framework includes Moldova and the breakaway region of Transnistria, alongside mediators and observers.

Participants include Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with the United States and the European Union acting as observers.

Moscow maintains that the structure has international legitimacy and the tools needed to address the conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has pointed to an upcoming meeting between Moldovan and Transnistrian representatives as a possible step forward.

Officials say they hope the talks, scheduled for April 16, could help revive broader negotiations.

Sources: TASS, News.ro, Izvestia, Digi24.

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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