Russia slashes drone training, sends soldiers to frontline after two months

Signing up for war often means learning everything from scratch.

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Many recruits arrive with little to no experience, expecting months of training before facing the battlefield.

But new reports suggest that in Russia, that preparation time may be shrinking.

Faster training

According to Defense Express cited by WP, Russian drone operator training has been reduced from around three months to just two in 2026.

The outlet, citing Russian propaganda materials, reports comments from Pavel Porokhonko, deputy commander of the 71st Unmanned Systems Regiment in the Moscow Military District.

In January, Porokhonko had still referred to a three-month course, indicating a recent shift in approach.

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Expanding forces

The shortened training period is reportedly linked to plans to rapidly increase the number of drone operators.

Defense Express estimates that Russia aims to expand its unmanned systems from around 80,000 units at the start of 2026 to as many as 165,000 by the end of the year.

This reflects a broader push to strengthen drone capabilities across the military.

Training scope

Operators are trained across several ranges, with between five and seven facilities active in the Moscow Military District.

The program includes handling different types of drones, such as FPV Molniya systems and Boomerang models, controlled via radio or fiber optic links.

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The variety of systems adds complexity to the training process.

Quality concerns

Defense Express notes that shortening the course may affect how thoroughly operators are prepared.

Trainees are expected to learn multiple drone types in a limited timeframe, ranging from strike drones to heavier, multi-role systems.

This raises questions about whether speed could come at the expense of effectiveness.

As previously reported by Unian, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in March that Russia aims to field more than 100,000 unmanned systems.

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He also stressed that Ukraine must accelerate its own drone development, procurement and deployment efforts in response.

Sources: Defense Express, Unian, WP.