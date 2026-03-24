Russia steps up espionage in Florida’s defense and space hubs

Countries in war try to gather information about each other to gain an advantage.

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Espionage has always been part of global politics. This often happens quietly, in places that may not seem obvious at first. But areas with advanced technology and military activity are always of special interest.

Florida has now become one of those places. Reports say Russian intelligence services are increasing their efforts in the state, according to United24Media. Experts point to Florida’s large number of military bases, space facilities, and defense companies as the main reason.

Russian and Chinese activity

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has also raised concerns. It describes Florida as an important hub for US defense and space operations. This makes it a valuable target for foreign intelligence.

A former FBI counterintelligence agent said both Russian and Chinese operatives are very active in the area. He explained that Florida’s Space Coast is especially attractive. The region is home to major space launches and advanced research.

There are also many military sites nearby. These include naval bases, missile defense systems, and testing facilities. This creates many opportunities for gathering sensitive information.

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Florida has 21 military installations and three major combat commands. It also hosts the world’s busiest spaceport. In addition, there are hundreds of private companies working on defense and aerospace projects.

The role of tourism

Tourism also plays a role. Large numbers of visitors move through the state every day. This can make it easier for foreign agents to blend in without drawing attention.

Former intelligence officers said they once witnessed what they believed was a suspicious operation near Cape Canaveral. This happened during a SpaceX launch in 2023. They believe foreign agents were trying to observe or collect information.

Experts say the issue goes beyond space launches. Russia has faced problems in its own space program. Because of this, it may be trying to gather technology and knowledge from other countries.

There has also been a separate case involving a Russian cosmonaut. Reports say he was removed from a NASA mission after being accused of taking photos of sensitive documents. The claim has not been fully confirmed, but officials appeared concerned.

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All of this suggests that security risks remain high. Florida’s importance in defense and space makes it a key focus for foreign intelligence efforts.