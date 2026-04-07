‘Set it on fire’: Putin ally calls for napalm strike

Pro-Kremlin commentators have repeatedly used aggressive rhetoric to signal potential escalation.

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Such statements, while not always official policy, have often mirrored moments of heightened tension on the battlefield.

One of the latest remarks has drawn particular concern.

Napalm threat

A pro-Kremlin commentator has called for the use of napalm against Ukrainian positions on Snake Island, according to reporting by the Daily Express.

Vladimir Romanov, described as a Kremlin-aligned figure, claimed Ukraine was preparing operations targeting Russian-controlled assets in the Black Sea.

“There is information about the enemy’s planned assault operations in the direction of GDU [Gas Extraction Units] and the peninsula,” he said.

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“Snake Island should be set on fire with napalm – it’s from there that our guys on GDU are systematically being attacked.”

Strategic location

Snake Island has played a symbolic and operational role since the early stages of the war.

It gained global attention when Ukrainian sailors told a Russian warship to “Go **** yourself”.

Although Russian forces initially seized the island, it was later retaken by Ukraine.

Its position in the Black Sea makes it significant for monitoring and controlling nearby shipping routes and energy infrastructure.

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Weapon concerns

Napalm is a highly flammable substance known for its intense heat and destructive impact.

Its use has been widely associated with past conflicts, including World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and remains controversial due to its effects.

Romanov’s remarks have not been presented as official policy, but they reflect an increasingly aggressive tone in pro-Kremlin commentary.

Sources: Daily Express