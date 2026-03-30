‘Something strange is happening’: Cracks appear in Putin’s reign

Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia has appeared unshakable, built on control, loyalty and a carefully managed public image.

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But recently, small and unexpected cracks have begun to appear — not from the opposition, but from within the system itself.

Growing tensions

According to The Times cited by Digi24, the prolonged war is increasingly affecting daily life across Russia, with rising costs, casualties and disruptions creating a cumulative strain.

“There is an impact on practically all areas of life,” said Tatiana Stanovaia, head of the political analysis firm R.Politik. “There is a cumulative effect, which causes a kind of imbalance, which destabilizes everything.”

Even some previously loyal voices have begun to shift their tone.

Loyalists speak out

Last week, pro-Kremlin lawyer and blogger Ilya Remeslo shocked observers by publicly criticizing Putin.

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“Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate president,” he wrote. “He must resign and be brought to justice as a war criminal and a thief.”

According to the Fontanka news outlet, he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in St. Petersburg the following day, though it remains unclear under what circumstances.

Opposition politician Andrei Pivovarov, cited by The Times, described a broader change in rhetoric, writing: “Something strange is happening in the country. Propaganda people are changing their rhetoric from ‘the Tsar knows best’ to ‘the government is against the people’.”

Economy under strain

Economic pressures are also mounting.

Putin recently acknowledged challenges after Russia’s GDP fell 2% year-on-year in January, while a Moscow-based think tank close to the Kremlin warned the country could enter recession by the end of the year.

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Although higher oil prices linked to the Middle East conflict have boosted revenues, experts say the gains may be limited.

“All this money will be used to balance the budget, and if there is anything left, it will be used for war,” Vladimir Inozemtsev told The Insider.

At the same time, Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure have disrupted exports, with Reuters reporting that up to 40% of capacity has been affected.

Disruptions at home

Inside Russia, the war’s impact is increasingly visible.

Authorities recently restricted mobile internet access in Moscow, citing security concerns related to drone attacks. The outages disrupted businesses and communications, reportedly costing companies up to one billion rubles per day.

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In response, demand surged for alternatives such as radios, paper maps and landlines.

Beyond the capital, protests have also emerged. In Siberia, farmers demonstrated against mass livestock culling, warning it could destroy their livelihoods.

“We are practically left homeless, without anything, without any means of livelihood,” one protester said in footage cited by The Times.

Fear over revolt

Despite these pressures, analysts say the likelihood of a large-scale uprising remains low.

Andrei Kolesnikov, a Moscow-based political analyst, said growing dissatisfaction is “fueling discontent and fatigue” but is unlikely to lead to protests that would not be swiftly suppressed.

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He also dismissed the possibility of an elite-driven challenge to Putin, arguing that those in power remain constrained by fear and complicity.

A controlled society

Experts say propaganda and fear continue to play a decisive role in maintaining stability.

Many Russians, even those critical of the government, remain wary of unrest due to fears of external threats.

“People are dissatisfied, including those who support the war,” Stanovaia said. “But there is a fear that the West is preparing for war with us… and wants to destroy us.”

At the same time, authorities are shaping public perception through education and media, reinforcing narratives about external enemies and national defense.

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Sources: The Times, Reuters, The Insider, BBC, Mediazona, Digi24.