Ukraine has a new drone—and it can make life miserable for Putin’s air defenses

It is specifically designed to operate in areas with active electronic warfare.

Ukraine is stepping up efforts to expand its domestic arms production as the war continues, unveiling new systems designed for modern battlefield demands.

At a recent exhibition attended by foreign diplomats, officials highlighted advances in locally developed weaponry.

Among the systems presented was a new long-range strike drone aimed at extending Ukraine’s operational reach.

Expanding capabilities

According to Militarnyi, the newly introduced “Sichen” (Ukrainian for “January”) drone is capable of striking targets at distances of up to 1,400 kilometers.

The system is designed with an accuracy margin of roughly 20 meters, allowing it to hit strategic objectives.

The drone carries a 40-kilogram warhead and is intended for use against high-value targets, infrastructure, and concentrations of opposing forces. Its specifications place it firmly within the category of deep-strike unmanned systems.

With a top speed of 200 km/h and a flight ceiling of 1,500 meters, the UAV can be deployed quickly.

Preparation time before launch is reportedly under 15 minutes, enabling rapid response in combat situations.

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Why it could be a game changer

The front line in Ukraine is approximately 745 miles (almost 1,200 kilometres) long, according to a February article from The Independent.

Given Russia’s massive advantage in personnel numbers, Ukraine’s defense is dependent on the ability to strike targets from afar in order not to stretch the limited number of soldiers too thin.

Russia is also using drones for battlefield surveillance (as well as for bombing Ukraine), and to avoid detection from Russian eyes in the sky, speed is key for Ukrainian soldiers when launching an attack.

With a 15-minute setup time for the Sichen, Ukrainian troops will be able to prepare the attack and get to safety before Russia is able to even detect that something is happening.

And perhaps most important of all: Russia uses electronic warfare to counter Ukrainian drones by jamming communications, radar, and sensor systems.

According to a 2025 report from the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Russia’s capabilities regarding electronic warfare are growing, posing a danger to NATO in the event of a Russian attack.

But as the Sichen is made specifically to operate in areas with active electronic warfare, Russian air defenses may come up short in stopping Ukrainian strikes before they hit their targets.

Rapid development

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the updated exhibition reflects the speed of Ukraine’s defense innovation.

“The fact that we are updating this exhibition just one year later speaks to the pace at which Ukraine’s defense industry is developing—and the pace demanded by modern warfare,” he said.

“Ukrainian weapons are unique—they are battle-tested. And this is our real asset,” he added.

Separately, Ukrainian forces recently reported taking control of a Russian position using only drones and robotic ground systems, underscoring the growing role of unmanned technology.

Sources: Militarnyi, Ukrinform, United24Media, Ministry of Defense of Estonia, The Independent