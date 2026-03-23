Ukraine reveals new plan to revolutionize the frontline: “We are replacing 30% of soldiers”

War is no longer fought the way it once was.

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Machines, drones and automated systems are taking on a growing role, changing how battles are planned and fought.

Now, that transformation is entering a new phase.

Tech turning point

Ukraine is preparing a major shift in how it fights, aiming to replace a significant share of frontline troops with robotic systems.

Military officials say autonomous and remotely operated platforms could soon take over around 30% of tasks currently carried out by infantry, according to Hotnews.

The move is intended both to reduce casualties and address ongoing manpower shortages.

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The plan marks a significant step in the country’s adaptation to prolonged, high-intensity conflict.

‘New reality’

According to Andrii Biletskyi, commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps, 2026 could become a defining year for this transition.

“If we follow the path of technological innovation, I am convinced that this year we can withdraw up to 30% of infantrymen from the contact line, and in the near future, this percentage could reach 80%,” he said in comments reported by Militarniy.

He described the integration of robotics not as optional, but as a necessary response to modern attrition warfare.

Changing role

Under the proposed model, human soldiers would remain essential but take on more specialised roles.

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Infantry units could evolve into smaller, highly trained forces deployed only in situations that machines cannot handle.

This would shift much of the routine and high-risk combat exposure onto unmanned systems.

Robots at war

Ukraine has already been deploying ground-based drones in combat zones.

These systems are used in dangerous missions such as reconnaissance, logistics, evacuation and direct assault operations.

One example is the TW-7.62 Droid, which has demonstrated the ability to capture enemy soldiers without putting human operators in harm’s way.

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Frontline machines

Another system, known as the Termit, is designed as a multi-purpose platform capable of operating in high-risk environments.

Equipped with remotely controlled weapons, including machine guns, it can engage enemy infantry and light vehicles.

Advanced optics and stabilisation technology allow it to maintain accuracy even while moving across rough terrain.

The growing use of such systems signals a broader transformation in how wars may be fought in the future.

Sources: Militarniy, TSN, Hotnews.