Turning away from Putin isn’t easy: Former ally begs for his help again

The sudden trade dispute did not happen by accident.

International trade often becomes a messy weapon when old political alliances start to fracture.

One small country is now feeling the squeeze on its borders as a powerful neighbor suddenly blocks its biggest exports.

A call for help

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan picked up the phone on Monday. He called Russian President Vladimir Putin to address a sudden and severe economic blockade.

According to Reuters cited by The Moscow Times, Moscow recently banned a massive list of Armenian goods. The blocked imports range from fresh fruit and vegetables to flowers, fish and alcoholic beverages.

This sudden freeze on everyday exports places immense pressure on local businesses.

Breaking the rules

Pashinyan argued these new trade barriers break existing promises between the two countries.

The Armenian leader pointed out that both nations belong to the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union. He insisted the export bans completely violate the foundational rules of that trade bloc.

His team released a statement detailing the Monday phone conversation. “He asked to take measures to resolve these issues,” the official office noted, adding that Armenia remains entirely open to peaceful dialogue.

Looking toward Europe

The sudden trade dispute did not happen by accident. Relations between the two countries are sinking fast as Armenia builds stronger ties with Western nations.

This political shift is causing serious friction inside the Kremlin. During the call, Putin pushed back hard on Armenia’s stated desire to join the European Union.

Reuters reports that the Kremlin wants the Armenian public to vote on the matter. Putin told Pashinyan that his European proposal needs a national referendum “as soon as possible.”

High stakes involved

Russian officials have already issued a stark warning. They threatened to suspend Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union if the country keeps pursuing European integration.

The economic risks are incredibly high for the smaller nation. Russia controls crucial energy supplies flowing into the region, and it holds massive financial leverage over local markets.

Pashinyan defeated several pro-Russian opposition parties in June to win re-election. He even visited Russia earlier this month to navigate the shifting diplomatic waters.

But breaking away from Moscow remains a monumental task. Last year alone, Russia accounted for roughly 35 percent of all Armenian foreign trade.

Sources: Reuters, The Moscow Times