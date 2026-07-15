FIFA makes major VAR change just hours before England vs Argentina

Norway fury sparks FIFA rethink ahead of semi final match.

Pressure surrounding VAR has reached a new high ahead of Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina, prompting FIFA to introduce a significant change before kickoff, according to Ladbible.

Rather than operating remotely, Video Assistant Referees will now work from inside the stadium following a successful trial during Spain’s emphatic semi-final victory over France. The adjustment comes after a tournament filled with controversial officiating decisions.

Officials move closer to the action

The decision follows growing criticism of VAR throughout the competition, with several high-profile calls sparking heated debate.

According to FIFA World Cup Organising Committee member and FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, having video officials physically inside the stadium could improve communication and reduce mistakes.

“There’s a lot of drama that unfolds in these games. And look, when you are asking only four officials to manage what’s going on on the field, it’s very difficult on a field that’s much bigger than an American football field.”

The system was tested during Tuesday’s first semi-final and will now also be used when England and Argentina battle for a place in the World Cup final.

Norway controversy fueled debate

Calls for change intensified after Norway’s controversial quarter-final defeat to England.

A goal by Torbjorn Heggem that would have given Norway a 2-1 lead was ruled out after VAR judged Erling Haaland had fouled Elliot Anderson during a corner.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, reacted furiously afterward, accusing the officials of costing Norway a place in the semi-finals.

“Saved by the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today.”

The decision quickly became one of the tournament’s most debated refereeing moments and added further scrutiny to FIFA’s use of video technology.

Tuchel embraces the challenge

England manager Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, insisted his players are embracing the occasion rather than feeling weighed down by the country’s decades-long wait for another World Cup triumph.

Speaking before the semi-final, the German coach praised the mindset within his squad and dismissed suggestions that history would add extra pressure.

“I don’t feel a burden. I mean, we feel the tension and I will be nervous, and of course that is normal. But I feel no burden.”

England and Argentina meet later on Wednesday with a place in the World Cup final against Spain at stake.