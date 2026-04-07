Ukraine overtakes Russia in drone strikes

Drones are reshaping how battles are fought far beyond the front lines.

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Cheap, fast, and increasingly precise, they are now central to both attack and defense strategies.

Both sides are now racing to expand their capabilities and outpace each other in the skies, but now new analysis suggests that the balance may be starting to change.

A turning point

Ukraine launched more long-range attack drones than Russia in March for the first time since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, according to data reviewed by ABC News and cited buy United24Media.

The figures are based on daily reports from the Ukrainian Air Force and Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

ABC News noted that while the numbers cannot be independently verified, they point to a possible shift in the scale of aerial operations.

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Numbers game

Russia claimed it shot down 7,347 Ukrainian drones during March, averaging around 237 per day.

Over the same period, Ukraine reported facing 6,462 Russian drones along with 138 missiles. Kyiv said it intercepted or suppressed 90% of drones and nearly 74% of incoming missiles.

These figures suggest Ukraine was dealing with about 208 drones and four missiles daily throughout the month.

Expanding arsenal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s long-range strike capacity.

“Our production potential for drones and missiles will reach 35 billion dollars as early as next year. Despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians are creating a national defense product that in some parameters already exceeds many others in the world,” Zelenskyy stated in October.

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He added that “Never before in history has Ukrainian defense been so long-range and so tangible for Russia. We must make the price of the war absolutely unacceptable for the aggressor, and we will do it.”

Strategic targets

Much of Ukraine’s drone campaign has focused on energy infrastructure linked to Russia’s war effort.

According to ABC News, strikes in March hit key oil export hubs at Ust-Luga and Primorsk on the Baltic Sea.

These attacks, which began around March 23, caused major fires and damaged storage facilities, loading areas, and tankers, disrupting operations for days.

Sources: ABC News, Ukrainian Air Force, United24media.