Disney joins layoff wave with 1,000 job cuts

The entertainment industry is undergoing rapid change.

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Several major studios face mounting pressure from shifting viewing habits and rising competition.

Now those companies are increasingly looking for ways to adapt to a fast-moving market.

Major cuts

Disney is planning to lay off around 1,000 employees as part of an effort to streamline its operations.

According to the Associated Press cited by Express, the cuts will affect staff across its film and television divisions, as well as roles in technology, product and corporate functions.

The decision comes shortly after Josh D’Amaro took over as chief executive in February, succeeding Bob Iger.

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Employees were informed of the changes in a memo, where D’Amaro said the company had been reviewing ways to improve efficiency.

“Over the past several months, we have looked at ways in which we can streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney,” he wrote.

Industry pressure

Disney is facing a number of challenges, including a declining traditional television business and increased competition from rivals such as Warner Bros and Paramount.

The company, which employed around 230,000 people in late 2025, has also seen pressure on box office performance.

Other major entertainment firms have also announced job cuts in recent months.

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Sony Pictures is planning to reduce its workforce significantly, while Starz and Epic Games have also carried out layoffs as companies look to cut costs.

Sources: AP, Express.