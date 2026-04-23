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Report says, Trump was denied access to the nuclear codes during heated meeting

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Donald Trump, nuclear, nuke
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But it is unclear, if it is even possible to deny the Commandor in Chief access to the codes.

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Questions are swirling in Washington after a former intelligence official described a tense confrontation at the highest levels of US leadership.

Larry Johnson, a former CIA analyst, explained on the “Judging Freedom” podcast released on April 20 that reports from an emergency meeting in the White House alleged President Donald Trump considered invoking nuclear launch procedures, but was challenged by senior military leadership.

Johnson described the episode as “quite the blow up” and added that the situation escalated when General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, resisted the president’s request. He said Caine “stood up and said ‘No.’ He invoked his privilege as the head of the military.”

Johnson did not name a source for the report, The White House has dismissed the report as false, but could Caine actually block the president from getting access to the codes?

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Conflicting accounts

According to France24 and RTVOnline, CNN has reported that Caine, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials, arrived at the White House on April 18.

Footage discussed on the podcast allegedly showed Caine leaving abruptly, though the network did not confirm claims of a direct confrontation.

Experts note that, under US law, the president holds sole authority over nuclear launch decisions, meaning such resistance would be highly unusual, if even possible.

The claim that a military official could “block” that order conflicts with established command structures.

Still, differences between Trump and military advisers have been documented. Earlier reports have suggested that despite Trump suggesting earlier this year that action against Iran could be “easily won,” Caine had offered more cautious advice at the time.

Only the president can use the codes

A 2017 report from the Union of Concerned Scientists explains that the president of the US is the only person in the US that has the authority to launch a nuclear attack.

Congress.gov gives the same explanation, adding that the POTUS can seek the advice from his senior military leaders, but that the leaders are then required to transmit and implement the orders, if the president decides to do so.

The same source also notes that debate about this system has grown over the years, although nothing is mentioned about a senior military leader having the authority to block the president from gaining access to the codes.

However, former STRATCOM Commander General Robert Kehler wrote in 2016, that members of the military are bound by the Uniform Code of Military Justice “to follow orders provided they are legal and have come from competent authority.”

Sources: “Judging Freedom” podcast, France24, RTVOnline, CNN, Union of Concerned Scientists, Congress

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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