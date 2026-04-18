No evidence of autism link with tylenol during pregnancy, researchers say

Researchers tested whether timing or dosage made a difference.

They looked at use across different pregnancy trimesters.

A large nationwide study has found no link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism in children.

The research, published in JAMA Pediatrics, draws on data from across Denmark.

It offers one of the most comprehensive looks at the issue to date.

More than 1.5 million children analyzed

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Researchers examined health records for over 1.5 million children.

All were born in Denmark between 1997 and 2022.

This scale gives the findings significant statistical weight.

Comparing exposed and unexposed groups

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Among the children studied, 31,098 were exposed to Tylenol in the womb.

The rest had no recorded exposure during pregnancy.

The study compared autism rates between these two groups.

Autism rates showed no increased risk

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Autism was diagnosed in 1.8% of children exposed to Tylenol.

In contrast, 3% of children who were not exposed received a diagnosis.

This difference suggests no increased risk tied to the drug.

Findings held across different conditions

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Researchers tested whether timing or dosage made a difference.

They looked at use across different pregnancy trimesters.

The results remained consistent regardless of these factors.

Accounting for individual risk factors

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The study adjusted for a range of individual risk variables.

These included factors that might influence autism risk independently.

Even after adjustments, no association was found.

Similar results seen in Sweden

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The Danish findings align with earlier research from Sweden.

A 2024 Swedish study also found no link between Tylenol use and autism.

Together, these studies strengthen the overall evidence base.

Earlier review raised questions

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A 2025 U.S. review of 46 studies suggested a possible connection.

It linked prenatal acetaminophen exposure to autism and ADHD.

However, researchers stressed that causation was not proven.

Cautious use still advised

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Despite uncertainty, experts recommend careful use during pregnancy.

The guidance is to take the lowest effective dose.

Use should also be limited to the shortest necessary duration.

Fda considers label changes

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In September, the U.S. FDA began reviewing labeling for acetaminophen.

The proposed change would warn of a possible autism and ADHD risk.

The agency has not yet provided an update on this process.

Political comments spark backlash

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At the time, President Donald Trump warned against Tylenol use in pregnancy.

He cited a link to autism in his remarks.

Medical groups quickly criticized the comments as not evidence-based.

Health officials urge balanced view

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U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. later addressed the issue.

He said evidence does not definitively show Tylenol causes autism.

Still, he advised that the drug should be used with caution.

Ongoing debate highlights need for clarity

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The issue remains under discussion among researchers and regulators.

Large studies like the Danish analysis help clarify the risks.

For now, the latest evidence points away from a direct link.