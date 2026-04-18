France is drawing Hollywood talent away from Los Angeles

More American actors and filmmakers are relocating to France, reflecting a broader shift in how and where films are made. The change is being driven as much by industry economics as by personal choices. The result is a gradual redistribution of influence, with Europe taking on a larger role in global production.

Financial policy has become a decisive factor. France’s TRIP scheme, expanded in 2026, allows international productions to reclaim 30 percent of costs, rising to 40 percent for effects-heavy films.

Reporting by the Daily Mail suggests that investment in French film and television has increased significantly over the past decade.

Streaming platforms have played a central role, backing projects produced locally and demonstrating that global hits no longer need to originate in Hollywood.

This shift is visible at major industry events such as the Cannes Film Festival, where international financing and distribution deals increasingly centre on European-based productions.

Lifestyle considerations

For some actors, the move is also personal. France offers a different relationship with fame, one that many find easier to navigate.

George and Amal Clooney have said that in Europe “fame doesn’t matter to anyone.”

Angelina Jolie has similarly pointed to “deeper and more inspiring conversations” as part of her experience living there.

Others have made the transition for practical reasons. Aaron Paul has spoken about concerns over wildfires in California, while Natalie Portman has remained in France after her divorce, citing privacy as a key factor.

Industry and culture shift

Filmmakers describe a wider contrast between working environments. Rebecca Zlotowski calls European cinema “a space of creativity,” while arguing Hollywood is in a phase of “rebuilding and destruction.”

Olivier Assayas offers a more direct comparison: “Here they discover a world not ruled by agents. There is less pressure, the market rules of Hollywood do not apply.”

Political factors have also been noted. Zlotowski said that “the Trump era encouraged a kind of cultural emigration,” suggesting that social and political tensions may influence where artists choose to base themselves.

Some figures are also strengthening long-term ties to France. According to Politico, reports have linked George Clooney and his family to a special merit-based citizenship pathway, a mechanism typically reserved for individuals who contribute to the country’s cultural or economic influence.

A shift toward stability beyond Hollywood

The move reflects more than a temporary relocation. Clooney and his wife Amal have established a permanent base in the south of France, with their children attending school there and the family maintaining both personal and professional connections to the country.

In an interview with The Guardian, Clooney spoke about the appeal of life outside the United States, describing a desire for a slower pace and greater normality away from the pressures of Hollywood. He suggested that Europe offers a setting where daily life feels less dominated by celebrity culture.

That combination of lifestyle stability and institutional support is increasingly shaping decisions among high-profile figures.

France is not only offering financial incentives and creative freedom, but also pathways for deeper integration into its cultural and social framework.

Taken together, these developments point to more than a passing trend. As production money, talent and long-term residency converge, the global film industry appears to be gradually decentralising, with France positioning itself as a durable alternative to Hollywood rather than simply an escape from it.

Sources: Daily Mail, Politico, The Guardian