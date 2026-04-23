How old are Big Tech giants? From 1800s roots to trillion-dollar empires

The world’s most powerful tech companies may feel modern, but many have histories stretching back decades, even centuries.

The world’s most powerful tech companies may feel modern, but many have histories stretching back decades, even centuries.

Their rise to dominance is a story of reinvention as much as innovation.

From 19th-century origins to internet-era startups, the age gap between today’s biggest players is wider than many expect.

Old vs new

Industry data and historical records show a sharp divide between legacy firms and newer digital giants.

Nintendo, founded in 1889, predates Apple by nearly 90 years, while IBM began operations in 1911, long before computers became household items.

By contrast, companies like Google (1998) and Amazon (1994) emerged during the early days of the internet, building their empires in a much shorter timeframe.

Garage beginnings

According to BGR, several of today’s biggest names started from modest setups.

Apple was launched in 1976 by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in a California garage, while Microsoft was founded the same year by Bill Gates and Paul Allen.

Amazon followed a similar path in 1994, beginning as an online bookstore before expanding into cloud computing and global retail.

Reinvention wins

Many older companies didn’t start in tech at all, but adapted over time.

Samsung began as a trading business in 1938 before moving into electronics decades later, while Nintendo shifted from playing cards to video games.

This ability to pivot has been key to survival, especially as new technologies reshape the market.

Still on top

Today, firms like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and NVIDIA dominate global rankings, with market values reaching into the trillions.

Their continued investment in areas like artificial intelligence and cloud computing suggests they are positioning themselves for the next wave of growth.

As BGR notes, their longevity shows that staying relevant often matters just as much as being first.

Sources: BGR