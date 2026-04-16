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Melania Trump reappears after Epstein rant

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Melania Trump
Joey Sussman / Shutterstock

Melania Trump has kept a low public profile lately, making only limited appearances.

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Her last intervention drew headlines after she forcefully denied links to Jeffrey Epstein and called for action for victims.

Now, she has stepped back into the spotlight, this time with a policy push.

Capitol return

The First Lady made a rare visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to update a long-standing federal foster care program, according to the Associated Press cited by Washington post.

Speaking to members of the House Ways and Means Committee, she called the proposed changes a “moral imperative.”

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Her appearance marked a renewed effort to influence legislation, following a similar lobbying push last year.

Foster focus

Melania Trump has been working on foster care issues since the end of Donald Trump’s first term in 2021.

On Capitol Hill, she highlighted the challenges faced by young people in the system, including access to housing, transport and education.

“We can close this gap,” she said. “New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative.”

Personal stories

During the session, lawmakers heard from individuals with firsthand experience of the foster system.

Student Jaydan Martinez said financial support he received quickly ran out, while Jocelyn Fetting described juggling multiple jobs despite scholarships to cover basic living costs.

She said young people are often expected to become independent without enough support in place.

Proposed changes

Lawmakers from both parties have introduced bills aimed at modernising the Chafee foster care program, which supports young people transitioning out of care.

The proposals would expand access to housing, education and job training, though they are still in early stages in Congress.

A 2025 report from the Government Accountability Office found that millions in allocated funds had gone unused, despite ongoing needs among foster youth.

Sources: Associated Press, Washington Post

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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