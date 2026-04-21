NASA tests radical wing tech that could slash airline fuel costs

A quiet experiment in the skies over California could have major consequences for the future of air travel.

A quiet experiment in the skies over California could have major consequences for the future of air travel.

Engineers are testing a new wing concept that may significantly cut fuel use.

While much attention has been on space missions, this project targets a problem much closer to home: the rising cost of flying.

Testing in flight

According to BGR, NASA has been trialling a scaled-down wing design aimed at improving airflow and reducing drag.

Instead of building a full aircraft, researchers attached a three-foot model beneath an F-15B jet, positioning it vertically to simplify testing.

In January 2026, the aircraft carried out ground runs at Armstrong Flight Research Center before completing a 75-minute flight reaching 34,000 feet.

Smoother airflow

The concept focuses on maintaining what engineers call laminar flow, where air moves smoothly across the wing surface.

When airflow becomes turbulent, drag increases, forcing aircraft to burn more fuel.

Modern jets, with their swept-back wings, tend to disrupt this smooth flow, a challenge scientists have been trying to solve for decades.

Big savings potential

Fuel remains the largest expense for airlines, and even small efficiency gains can have a major financial impact.

NASA estimates the design could cut fuel consumption by up to 10%, which would translate into substantial savings per flight.

For long-haul routes, this could mean thousands of dollars saved on a single journey, with yearly savings for individual aircraft potentially reaching into the millions depending on fuel prices.

Early stage project

The technology is still in development, with NASA planning a series of test flights to evaluate performance under different conditions.

According to BGR, engineers will study how the design behaves at varying speeds and altitudes before considering real-world applications.

If successful, the concept could influence the next generation of commercial aircraft and potentially future high-speed passenger jets.

Sources: BGR