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UK laser cannon blasts high-speed drones in major defense test

Mikkel Christensen Mikkel Christensen
UK laser cannon blasts high-speed drones in major defense test
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The UK has successfully tested a laser weapon capable of destroying high-speed drones, marking a major step forward in modern defense systems.

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The UK has successfully tested a laser weapon capable of destroying high-speed drones, marking a major step forward in modern defense systems.

The development highlights how quickly military technology is evolving as new threats emerge.

According to Futura-Sciences, the breakthrough comes as drones become one of the most pressing challenges on today’s battlefields.

Rising drone threat

Drones are increasingly used in conflicts such as Ukraine, where they are deployed to target troops and infrastructure with growing precision.

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They are also appearing more frequently across Europe, raising concerns about their use near airports and other sensitive locations.

High-speed test

In a recent trial off the coast of Scotland, drones traveling at around 650 km/h were successfully tracked and destroyed.

Futura-Sciences reported that this is among the first demonstrations of a laser system intercepting airborne targets at such speeds.

Precision and capability

The DragonFire system uses advanced sensors to detect, track and lock onto targets before firing a concentrated beam.

Developed by MBDA, it is designed to protect naval vessels and can achieve extremely high accuracy over long distances.

Cost advantage

Laser weapons also offer a significant cost benefit compared to traditional missile systems.

Each shot costs only a few euros, making them a far more efficient option for countering large numbers of drones, as highlighted by Futura-Sciences.

Sources: Futura-Sciences, MBDA

This article is made and published by Mikkel Christensen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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