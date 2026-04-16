Russia names European drone sites as potential targets in escalation warning

Russia has named European drone sites as potential targets, raising tensions across the region.

Russia has published a list of more than 20 companies across Europe and beyond that it claims are involved in producing drones for Ukraine, in a move that signals a sharper escalation in rhetoric.

The list has not been independently verified.

The announcement highlights growing tensions as military cooperation between Ukraine and its partners expands.

List released

According to United24 Media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, the list includes sites in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

The information was released on April 15 and identifies facilities allegedly linked to Ukrainian or joint drone production efforts.

Facilities identified

The ministry described eleven locations as branches of Ukrainian companies operating in cities including London, Munich, Riga and Prague.

It also named additional firms in Madrid, Venice and Haifa as foreign companies supplying components, broadening the scope beyond Europe alone.

Escalating rhetoric

Russian officials said the publication was meant to inform citizens about what they describe as security risks tied to these sites.

Dmitry Medvedev said the list “represents a list of potential targets for the Armed Forces of Russia,” though no timeline or specific action was announced.

Broader context

The move comes as Ukraine and its partners increase cooperation on drone production, with several European countries expanding joint defense projects.

As United24 Media reports, the growing role of drones in the war is pushing more countries into supply chains, raising the stakes as the conflict evolves.

Sources: United24 Media, Russian Ministry of Defense