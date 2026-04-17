The limits of AI writing: Meaning requires a human voice

As artificial intelligence becomes more capable of generating text, questions are emerging about what distinguishes human expression from machine output.

In a commentary in newspaper Weekendavisen, Danish author Anne Skov Thomsen takes aim at a common fear: That artificial intelligence will eventually outwrite humans. It’s a compelling question – but also, she suggests, a misguided one.

The real issue isn’t whether machines can produce convincing prose. It’s whether what they produce carries any real weight.

That distinction matters more than it first appears. We tend to assume that significance lives inside the words themselves – that if a text is clever, moving, or stylistically precise, then it means something. That’s a seductive idea. It’s also incomplete.

Where meaning actually happens

At the core of Thomsen’s argument is the idea that meaning doesn’t reside solely in the text. It emerges in the space between people.

Reading, in this sense, is not just interpretation – it’s a kind of encounter.

Anyone who has tried to explain why a particular novel matters to them knows this. Sooner or later, the conversation turns to the author: Who they are, what they’ve lived through, what compelled them to write. We reach for the human being behind the sentences, almost instinctively.

That’s where things get murkier for AI.

A machine can assemble language that resembles insight, even emotional depth. But it doesn’t stand behind its words. There’s no lived experience on the line, no sense that something is being risked or revealed. The text exists – but the presence does not.

And readers, more often than not, feel that absence. Not always consciously, but enough for it to matter.

What this means for culture

If Thomsen’s premise holds, then the consequences extend well beyond literary theory.

Take publishing. We may soon see a clearer distinction – not just between good and bad writing, but between writing that signals human origin and writing that doesn’t. That difference could shape everything from marketing to credibility.

Or education. If AI becomes a default writing tool, what happens to writing as a way of thinking? For many, the act of writing is inseparable from the act of figuring something out. Remove that process, and something important may be lost.

And then there’s the reader. Because this is where the decision ultimately lands.

Do we prioritize efficiency? Or do we still value the sense that another person is reaching us through language?

It’s not an abstract question. It shows up in what we choose to read – and why.

A cultural choice, not a technical one

Thomsen frames the future of literature not as a technological inevitability, but as a cultural negotiation. In her commentary, she makes it clear that readers are not passive observers in this shift – they are participants:

“I read to connect with my own humanity and with humanity as a whole. That is why it matters that a book is written by another human being.”

You can agree or disagree with that stance. But it draws a line that technology alone can’t erase.

Because literature has never been just about producing language. It has always been about reaching someone – and being reached in return.

And that exchange, however we define it, may be the one thing no system can fully simulate.

Source: Anne Skov Thomsen commentary in Weekendavisen