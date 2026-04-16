Bezos and Musk race to control the moon—and the future of AI infrastructure

The rivalry between SpaceX and Blue Origin is expanding beyond the moon, with both companies positioning themselves to dominate future space-based AI infrastructure.

A renewed space race between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is no longer just about reaching the moon—it could shape the future of artificial intelligence and global technological power.

As NASA accelerates its Artemis program, both SpaceX and Blue Origin are positioning themselves to dominate lunar missions, with ambitions that extend far beyond exploration.

According to reporting from Fortune, the outcome of this rivalry could influence not only who returns humans to the moon first, but also who controls the next generation of space-based infrastructure.

A new lunar race

Momentum has picked up following the successful Artemis II mission, which sent astronauts around the moon for the first time in decades.

NASA has already awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to both companies to develop competing lunar landers for upcoming missions, with the goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by the end of the decade.

The next major test will come with Artemis III, scheduled for 2027, when both companies are expected to demonstrate their ability to dock landers with NASA’s Orion spacecraft in orbit—a critical step for future moon landings.

Two competing visions

SpaceX is developing a massive Human Landing System, designed to transport astronauts using a towering structure that relies on an elevator to reach the lunar surface.

Blue Origin, meanwhile, is taking a more traditional approach with its Blue Moon lander, equipped with advanced sensors to map terrain and ensure safe landings.

Both systems are designed to be reusable, a key factor in reducing long-term mission costs and enabling sustained operations on the moon.

Stakes beyond the moon

The competition is not just technological—it is geopolitical.

Whichever company succeeds first will play a central role in helping the United States return astronauts to the moon ahead of China, which has its own ambitions for a crewed landing by 2030.

NASA has also outlined plans for a permanent lunar presence, including regular missions and infrastructure development at the moon’s south pole, seen as a gateway for future missions to Mars.

From rockets to data

Beyond exploration, both companies are looking toward an even bigger prize: space-based AI infrastructure.

As demand for computing power surges, industry leaders are exploring the possibility of building data centers in orbit, where they could rely on abundant solar energy and avoid many of the regulatory and environmental constraints faced on Earth.

SpaceX has proposed launching up to 1 million satellites capable of AI computing, while Blue Origin has sought approval for tens of thousands of similar systems.

A high-risk frontier

The concept remains highly speculative, with significant technical and financial hurdles.

Launching and maintaining infrastructure in space is vastly more expensive than building on Earth, and it is unclear whether such systems can be deployed at scale.

Still, both companies are investing early, betting that future demand for AI computing could extend beyond the planet.

As Bezos put it, space could become the next industrial frontier, where technologies developed off-world ultimately reshape life on Earth.

Sources: Fortune, NASA, Space.com